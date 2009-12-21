Read this one by Binyamin Appelbaum and David Cho of The Washington Post. It's just a terrific piece of financial journalism for a popular audience.

For what it's worth, I agree with Felix Salmon that there aren't any good alternatives to the Fed when it comes to regulating big banks. I also think the Fed acquitted itself reasonably well once the financial system melted down last year. And I can't think of a better person to rethink the Fed's approach to bank regulation than Dan Tarullo, whom Obama appointed to the Fed board.

But boy did the Fed screw up in the run-up to the crisis. (And far more than anyone else I blame Greenspan--who really imposed his will on the institution during the 18-plus years he ran it.) Appelbaum and Cho will send the acid gushing into your stomach.

Update: Just to illustrate what we're talking about with Greenspan, the piece notes that: