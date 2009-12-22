The Senate plowed through a second set of votes on health care reform Tuesday morning, at around 7:30 p.m. Each of the measures passed, as expected, with all 60 members of the Democratic caucus voting in the affirmative.

Thirty-nine Republicans voted against each of the motions. I was not yet sufficiently caffeinated to tell which one didn't vote. Readers who were should feel free to supply that information in the comments.

After the last of the votes, Majority Leader Harry Reid and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke from the Senate floor, calling for more civility as the debate nears its conclusion. In fact, McConnell seemed to hint that, with final passage all but certain, the Republicans might drop the procedural demands that will delay a final vote until past dinnertime on Christmas Eve.

Update: The missing Republican senator, I'm now reliably informed, was James Inhofe.