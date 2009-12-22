This morning at FireDogLake, Jane Hamsher points out that stock prices for insurance companies have risen since Joe Lieberman announced he'd filibuster reform over the public option. She ends her item with this statement:

If this thing passes, and the corruption behind this bill becomes effectively demagogued by the GOP, I hope those fighting to pass this on behalf of the “poor” are going to enjoy wearing it.

Hamsher is correct when she writes that the health care industry will, by and large, benefit from reform. She's also correct to highlight the many corruption stories that need telling, to say nothing of the ones already told.

But what's with the quote marks around "poor"?*