Over at Politico, public option advocate (and sometimes Treatment contributor) Jacob Hacker has some suggestions for how to improve the Senate bill, assuming it passes. And most of those suggestions involve making it look more like its House counterpart:

The gaping hole left by the removal of the public option must be filled, at least partially before the final bill is passed and more fully every year thereafter.

Several critical provisions in the House bill would help to fill this hole. The House bill offers Americans living at 250 percent of poverty or below (about $55,000 for a family of four) far greater affordability protections than does the Senate bill, and it expands Medicaid to individuals with incomes of roughly $16,000. Both provisions are central to ensuring health care is affordable and available to all Americans, not simply those with means. Both are also central to making morally and politically acceptable the requirement that Americans have coverage.

The House bill also has far stronger employer responsibility requirements than does the Senate bill. Although many of these will be hard to incorporate into the final legislation, House leaders and the president should insist on making the employer requirements apply to part-time workers and on strengthening insurance regulations on large employment-based plans.