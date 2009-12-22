So it sounds like GM's new CFO--Chris Lidell, recently of Microsoft--is a real catch. According to today's Wall Street Journal:

GM began wooing Mr. Liddell before he left Microsoft, said a person familiar with the situation. He quit the software maker during the early stages of those talks, begun in early fall, to consider other jobs, including a CFO post at another major company as well as private-equity opportunities, this person said. GM ended up "chasing him for a long time," this person added. ...

Since joining Microsoft in 2005, Mr. Liddell became well regarded among investors for helping to guide it through a bumpy period as it shifts to a more mature company from the hot growth story it once was.

And God knows GM could use a little help with its finances. As the Journal reminds us: