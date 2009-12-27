Pelosi turns out to be adept doing whatever needs to be done to produce House majorities for Democratic goals. She is a liberal, of course, but she is the House speaker first. Her standing has now risen to the point that Time magazine had her listed as a runner-up for Person of the Year.

With Pelosi off the hook, the Washington press corps needed a new goat, and along came Harry Reid. The Senate majority leader, it should be said, sometimes makes it easy for his critics. He can be irascible, and has no qualms about yelling at journalists. (It's happened to me.) He is not always careful with words. Earlier this month, he at least implied that Republicans were slow on the slavery issue, an odd charge since opposition to slavery was the passion that animated the founding of the GOP. (In those days, most Democrats were, as we might put it now, bad on the slavery issue.)

And, yes, Reid criticized my friend David Broder. It's true that Reid was hitting back, since David is not wild about Harry. Nonetheless, I dearly love Broder, as does everyone who has ever worked with him.

Still, there is a rote quality to the attacks on Reid that flies in the face of what he's actually accomplished. The simple truth is that Reid did what much of wise Washington thought was impossible: He united the entire Democratic caucus, from Joe Lieberman to Bernie Sanders, to support a health care bill that is the most far-reaching piece of social legislation since the 1960s.

He confronts an unprecedented form of Republican obstruction--yes, it's really unprecedented, you can look it up. Even Olympia Snowe, that most moderate of Republicans, refused to negotiate unless Reid postponed action on the bill, a delay that would very likely have led to its death.