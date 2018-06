Contributing editor Abbas Milani was asked on to NPR's All Things Considered over the weekend to discuss his recent TNR piece, "The Great Satan Myth." Give the segment a listen; it's fascinating. Here's just a snippet:

...the notion that the U.S. has been only propping up despots in Iran and that the only purpose Iran served for the U.S. was to buy its weaponry and sell its cheap oil does not get to the core of a much more complicated, much more nuanced relationship.