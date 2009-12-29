- The Year in Foreign Policy: Obama’s Biggest Blunders, Successes, and Strokes of Luck by Michael Crowley
- Will Health Care Reform Help Republicans at the Polls? Don’t Count on It. by Jonathan Cohn
- TNR’s Best of 2009: Warren Buffett—The Master of Money by Michael Lewis
- The Government Is Taking Over the Economy! And the Big Banks Will Be … Just Fine. by Noam Scheiber
- DISPUTATIONS: How Scared of Hugo Chavez Should Obama Be? by Michael Shifter
- Everything Is Not Copacetic, Secretary Napolitano by Marty Peretz
- From the TNR ARCHIVE: Pirates, Al Qaeda, and Unruly Sheiks … Yemen Has It All! by Bay Fang
