Wheeler focuses on a hypothetical family in four in Michigan, where she lives. She assumes they’re buying coverage on their own, through the new insurance exchanges, since that’s where reform will be having the most dramatic effects.

She starts with the barest essentials, drawing on government figures to assume $13,000 a year in transportation costs, $6,000 a year in child care, and so on. If you do the math that leaves around $7,000 for health care. But, even with subsidies, premiums alone will soak up most of that money--leaving a few hundred or, at most, a bit over $2,000 for out-of-pocket expenses. Wheeler concludes that “this family couldn’t even go through a normal childbirth without going into debt.”

That’s a pretty harsh conclusion--and, as Silver points out in his critique, probably too harsh. Wheeler’s estimates for housing costs seem pretty high and she doesn’t take account of several tax breaks to which this family would be entitled. Add up those numbers and the family is a bit better off than Wheeler allows, to the tune of a few thousand dollars. In most cases, that's probably enough to cover out-of-pocket expenses.

Still, this family is not going to have an easy time. Wheeler assumed zero spending on “non-essentials” like clothing, which is pretty unrealistic. And if this family has a member with a chronic disease, they're going to spend not hundreds but thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses, year after year after year.

So how should a good progressive respond to this? It depends entirely on the question.