Familiar Faces

Levine applies the same suspicions to politics. "Each time there is a new liberal youngster running, somebody with a shock of hair, a little friendlier kind of PR people rush into his arms. Or they begin to look back at some monster who wasn't able to get into power as being really rather nice because he never got to power. For instance, they think they're all in love with Humphrey again. He had power of a small kind, but he really couldn't let loose the things he would have done. So there is enough material for me still to be very questioning, and I think it is my role to be questioning. This is a nice thing that has happened since the Vietnam war—some political cartoonists like Oliphant . . . have really gotten the idea that they should be critics, and not use their work for something, because there is plenty going for most of these people, and there is very little that is critical."

No matter how critical Levine may be of the political and cultural power structures, his work is never savage. Unlike the work of Edward Sorel, it is not chilling. Nor does it possess Jules Feiffer's black humor. Levine's work even in its most strident attacks, is always a pleasing visual experience. He does not search for the weakest aspect of a face or body. Levine likes faces. He enjoys the manipulation of features, and the experimentation with forms that caricature permits. Even in his wildest distortions, there is something attractive about the combination of shapes and forms. Levine's personal pleasure in the act of drawing is evident. Always rich and full blown, his line has none of the terse angularity that makes most caricature jarring. There is a meaningful interplay between flat passages and sculpturesque forms, causing salient features to leap forward into high relief. In his best work, Levine achieves a tonal variety that actually colors the image. Garry Trudeau may bring his "Doonesbury" crew alive with the thinnest of technical means, but for Levine the realization of the drawing takes primacy over all.

Working from photographs, Levine approaches his figures in three basic ways. Often the caricature is a straightforward variation on a subject's face, juggling its lines and features into new, though still atiurate, relationships, just as frequently, Levine will marry facial distortions to animal imagery. For an aging coquette like Colette, for example, a kitten seems perfectly appropriate. The strongest works are those that meld visual qualities with a strong conception. Levine has an amazing knack for suiting accessory to subject. In a way that is more than superficially humorous, Levine can place his figure in a context that implies a profound knowledge of the history and criticism centered around his subject. In his offhand way, Levine dismisses any consideration of profundity, denying any special research for his caricatures. He claims that his reading 'still goes mainly to tennis manuals and art history," and that it is the intellectual insecurities of his audience that add the extra dimension of meaning to his work. "We live in a period in which obscure ideas become mistaken for clever, insightful play on ambiguities...Where I make a reference tbat does not come through in a clear, understandable way, the authority of its appearing in the press, even to intellectuals, creates the feeling, 'Well. I'll have to study up and find out why I don't understand it.'"