Familiar Faces

The Caricature of David Levine

In times of political demoralization, caricature flourishes. It seems only fitting, then, that David Levine's gift for the visual barb should have emerged in the '60s. For a host of political caricaturists, Vietnam, Watergate, Nixon, Kissinger, student unrest, the drug culture, and the new morality resuscitated their metier. For Levine, there was one additional generative element —the creation of The New York Review of Books during the 1963 newspaper strike in New York. With the Review, Levine's talent had met its opportunity. For though Levine could turn Lyndon Johnson's tears into crocodiles and his abdominal scar into a map of Vietnam, his interests as a caricaturist extended beyond politics, into literature and the arts. For an artist of Levine's breadth, the Review was, and is, an ideal stimulus.

The occasion for this acknowledgment of the range of Levine's talent is an exhibition currently at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, and scheduled to travel the country throughout the coming year. Titled "Artists, Authors, and Others: Drawings by David Levine," the exhibition consists entirely of Levine's images of cultural figures. It is a show not without its ironies. Levine considers his major work to be his paintings, representational portraits of garment workers and Coney Island bathers that have been called retarditaire by most of the critical community. The caricatures were an afterthought, a hobby that by chance evolved into a career. Levine soon found that his reverence for tradition, considered so unfortunate in his paintings, was lauded in the caricatures. Their conventions — the huge head on the tiny body, the animal imagery, the facial distortions — are drawn from the vocabulary of 19th century caricature. Sometimes the borrowing is explicit. A drawing of Aubrey Beardsley in the current exhibition takes its long, limp wrists from a 1896 Max Beerbohm caricature of the same subject. Generally, the references are more subtle, but in the format, drawing and tone of Levine's caricatures, Tenniel, Nast, Daumier and Hogarth can all be perceived.

Irony can also be found in Levine's content. Many of the superstars of present critical judgment are Levine's favorite targets. In a recent conversation, Levine discussed the motivation behind some of his more virulent images. The fieriest caricature in the show is a drawing of Jackson Pollock, back to his audience, head turned round, face in his mythic macho glare, his life mingling with his art in a way that Harold Rcisenberg never envisioned. For Levine, this image is retribution for what Pollock "gets away with in painting. An enormous mystique has been built by others around the subjective forms of modern painting, forms that offer no clear communication... Nobody had to take a course to understand Rembrandt."