David Levine, who emerged in the '60s as part of the revival of the caricature, passed away today at the age of 83. Back in 1976, TNR profiled the artist. Mary Ann Tighe writes of the Levine style:

No matter how critical Levine may be of the political and cultural power structures, his work is never savage. Unlike the work of Edward Sorel, it is not chilling. Nor does it possess Jules Feiffer's black humor. Levine's work even in its most strident attacks, is always a pleasing visual experience. He does not search for the weakest aspect of a face or body. Levine likes faces.

