Liberals and the Marxist Heresy

Among the intellectuals who have not explicitly disavowed earlier Communist sympathy, many have gradually taken a more and more critical attitude toward Communist politics. Some of these would probably be surprised if confronted with early writings in which they made ridiculous estimates of Russia as the holy land of a new culture. The number actually involved in the Communist conspiracy was very small. Professor Hook is probably right, however, in charging liberal sentiment on the Left with the error of complacency toward the danger of conspiracy. Many thought of Communism chiefly as a heresy with which they might not agree but which must be granted that tolerance the traditional liberal extends to all dissent. They were thus as undiscriminating as the Right, which is eager to identify every form of dissent with disloyalty or even with treason. The Hiss trial had particular significance. It was a traumatic experience on the Right, for it seemed to confirm all of its worst fears and established prejudices. The Left, however, assumed Hiss's innocence and regarded the proceedings against him as no more than an effort to attack the Roosevelt Administration. In Europe Hiss's innocence is still widely taken for granted.

While fairness demands that distinctions among the opinions on the Left be established, the intellectuals must with corresponding honesty admit the universality of the Marxist dogma over their minds. In one sense the breadth and extent of that is not a mystery. The critics of a business civilization wished to challenge the moral and intellectual assumptions guarding the complacency of the culture. Those assumptions had been stated by Adam Smith, who based his thought upon an earlier physiocratic dogma. According to that dogma, freedom in economic life would automatically bring justice, if only men would rigorously refrain from interfering with the operation of "nature's laws." This view assumed an analogy between historical and natural events which was not true; and it guaranteed social harmonies which the social tensions of a growing technical society violently contradicted. If the injustices of a business society were to be challenged what would seem more relevant than the Marxist dogma? The social realities seemed to validate its presuppositions rather than the optimism of the liberal dogma. Furthermore, it lacked the rigorous and enervating determinism of the liberal dogma and appealed to the human impulse to master historical destiny.

Pious criticisms of Marxist determinism are somewhat ironic, considering that the business community follows a more deterministic creed. The danger in the Marxist creed derives, not from its determinism, but from its pretension that men can, at a particular climax in human affairs, triumph not only over injustice but over man's ambiguous role in history and become masters of history. This ambition to achieve mastery of historical destiny conformed to one part of liberal secularism, exemplified by August Comte. There is, therefore, good reason for the power of the Marxist dogma over the minds of the intellectuals and critics of a business civilization. Unfortunately for them, and for our civilization, the Marxist dogma was a mistaken dogma upon which capitalistic culture rests. It was doubly unfortunate that the Marxist errors led to worse injustices than those which prevailed in our free society. The dogma of the Right sought to reduce the power of the state; but it preserved the multiplicity of power centers in society. The dogma of Marxism assumed that the socialization of property would eliminate economic power from human affairs. This was a great mistake, for it led to the concentration of both economic and political power in a single oligarchy. The resulting tyranny must therefore be regarded not as the fortuitous corruption of an original Marxist ideal but as the inevitable fruit of its illusions.

All the errors in the rightist dogma could not efface its one virtue: preserving a multiplicity of power centers in society. And all the virtues of the Marxist dogma could not efface the evil effects of its single great error: creating a monopoly of power. The moral embarrassment of the intellectuals derives from accepting Marxist dogma too uncritically, failing to perceive its error. In the democratic world, Marxism did not lead to the noxious consequences of the totalitarian state chiefly because the dogma was not consistently expressed or applied.

The fact is that an economy can neither be totally regulated nor totally unregulated; just as men can be neither masters of their historical fate nor mere prisoners of destiny. Neither dogma is totally true. Modern communities do not live in the harmony assumed by the one dogma, nor do they move inevitably to a climax of social tension as the other dogma assumes. So the healthiest modern nations have distilled truth from the tension between both equally untenable dogmas and have preserved their health by practices which followed neither too consistently. That is probably why Britain is spiritually the healthiest of modern nations, however precarious her economic health may be. There the creed of the business community was qualified by an older aristocratic tradition, and the creed of a quasi-Marxist party was leavened by an older and more pragmatic Christian radicalism. Thus the struggle between contradictory creeds was mitigated, and the comparative equality of strength between social forces, holding allegiance to each creed, has prevented the unequivocal triumph of either. America, by comparison, is less favorably endowed. The absence of a strong Marxist movement has led to the triumph of the opposite creed without serious challenge; and the present effort of our vigilantes to wipe out or discredit every form of critical dissent not only makes our political thinking inflexible but deepens the rift between ourselves and the free nations of Europe and Asia.

Oddly enough our business community is more pragmatic in the management of its affairs than in its political creed. Whether because of its practical wisdom or because of the policies of a political movement which it opposed and abhorred, our history has not been as catastrophic as it seemed that it might be in the 1930s. Then, general defeatism among the critics, and among some of the defenders of our economy was one of the primary reasons for Marxism's attraction. Recently a friend wrote to congratulate me on my accuracy in predicting the inevitable corruptions of power in the Soviet state in a book I wrote in 2934. Upon rereading the book to enjoy the experience of justified prophecy, I discovered that my wisdom was not as perfect as the friend suggested. Reflections on the End of an Era was a perfect revelation of the pessimistic assumptions, prompted by Marxist thought, which had informed one who was challenging at least some of the Marxist illusions. History is fortunately not as predictable as those who invent a logic to contain it can imagine. Our civilization is not as free of problems as the conservative dogmatists pretend. But we were able to survive the stresses of the war with rather more residual health than was anticipated. The Nazi peril was moreover something quite different from the final desperate defensive action of capitalism Marxist analysis made it. In reality it was a lower middle-class revolt against a weakened civilization.

It is an ironic fact that the actual "class struggle" between owners and workers has been less severe, and characterized by more accommodations of interest, in America than in Europe. We therefore enjoy a measure of political and moral health. But the ideological struggle between the defenders and the intellectual critics of our economy has been more severe than in Europe. It threatens at the present time to sow confusion both within our boundaries and between ourselves and our allies. Thus adherence to inflexible dogmas, and dishonesty in taking advantage of an ideological foe, threatens to undo whatever a wisdom in practical affairs has established in this nation.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.