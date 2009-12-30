May 7 was the day Treasury chose to announce the results. The run-up to that date produced two things in abundance: 1.) Newspaper leaks, the general thrust of which was that the banks were fairly healthy as a group, with the exception of a few hard cases. (As May 7 approached, the leaks increasingly focused on how these banks were haggling with the government for a better grade.) 2.) Skepticism about the utility of the whole exercise. Yves Smith, a prominent financial blogger spoke for many of the skeptics when she complained that “there was no independent verification of the quality of the accounting” and slapped Geithner for letting the problem banks roll him.

If one takes the market as the final arbiter—and, obviously, caveat emptor there—then the leaks trumped the worriers. A widely followed index of bank stocks jumped almost 20 percent on April 9, the day the early leaks hit the financial pages. That index has mostly climbed ever since, including a big surge the day the government released the stress-test data. The results showed that the 19 banks were collectively short $75 billion in capital, $65 billion of which was concentrated in just four institutions: Bank of America, Citigroup, GMAC, and Wells Fargo. Within a week, the banks had raised some $20 billion from investors thanks to rising confidence in the financial sector. The Journal reported this week that the banks had raised $136 billion in stock since May.

Like Yves Smith, I’ve had my share of doubts about the stress tests. And some of those doubts still gnaw at me. For example, the stress tests anticipated a total of about $50 billion in commercial real estate losses for the 19 banks by the end of next year. But, as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke recently suggested, commercial real estate losses may be much worse than that. Still, with 18 of 19 stress-tested banks having repaid their bailout money, it’s hard not to think of the government’s financial-crisis management as a success. (Only GMAC is still on the dole, though the government retains its one-third stake in Citigroup, which is far from out of the woods.)

Of course, just because the banks have recovered doesn’t mean the stress tests are the reason. The market did respond well when Geithner’s other major bank initiative, a partnership between the government and investors to buy the banks’ toxic assets, started coming into focus. That was partly because the government planned to offer generous financing to investors, which would have helped bid up the assets and strengthened the banks’ finances.

But, as a practical matter, there was simply no way the toxic-asset purchases were ever going solve the crisis themselves. That's because executing the transactions, as opposed to just announcing the terms of the program, is an incredibly fraught process that would have stretched out across several years. Recall that Geithner’s predecessor, Hank Paulson, proposed a version of this idea back in the fall of 2008. He abandoned it when it became clear that the purchases would be slow-going. Philip Swagel, one of Paulson's assistant secretaries, later reflected that “[t]he auctions would have ramped up in size, but still would likely have remained at $5 or 10 billion dollars per month, meaning that it could take two or more years to deploy the TARP resources in this way.”