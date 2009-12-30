The economists tell us that the recession is over or, at least, nearly over. A California woman named Claudia Bruce might not agree:

Claudia Bruce was laid off from her well-paying job 13 months ago after the economy fell. Now, Bruce is among a growing number of people who, in what seemed like an instant, went from middle class incomes to relying on public assistance.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties fed a record-breaking 272,000 people in November. That 16 percent increase from the same time last year denotes a concerning trend for the 300 or so local agencies distributing its food.

At Bruce's last job, she made about $70,000 a year managing an office for a telecommunications startup in Redwood Shores. In October 2008, the company cuts its staff in half and let Bruce go.