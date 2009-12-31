- Obama’s Most Underrated Move of the Year by Noam Scheiber
- Will Health Reform Open the Flood Gates for Fraud? by Suzy Khimm
- From the Earning Potential of Prostitutes to Advancements in Monetary Policy: The Year’s Biggest Ideas in Economics by Zubin Jelveh
- TNR’s Best of 2009: The Reinvention of Robert Gates by Michael Crowley
- Our Last Ten Miserable, Miserable Years by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- Hard Times--And How You Can Help in the New Year by Jonathan Cohn
- Barack Obama Has an Idiotic Obsession, and It Is Golf by Michelle Cottle
- The Amazing Story of How Esperanto Came to Be by Esther Schor
