With great sadness, we at the The New Republic learned this week of the death of Rachel Wetzsteon, our poetry editor. Rachel only joined TNR a few months ago, and she had just begun to make her mark on the poetry we publish. But we admired her own poems for years: at 42, she was one of the best poets of her generation, distinguished by her natural gift for form, her tough urban romanticism, and her appealing combination of melancholy and wit. Her three books of poems—Other Stars (1994), Home and Away (1998), and Sakura Park (2006)—show a steady increase in mastery and feeling, as she took on the inheritance of Larkin and Auden (about whom she wrote a critical study, “Influential Ghosts”) and made it her own. Sakura Park, named after a park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan where she lived, is a lovely and moving book about romance and disillusion, conjuring a life that is at once intellectual and glamorous and heartbroken. We had looked forward to working with Rachel, and reading her, for many years to come, and we join her many readers, friends, and colleagues in mourning her loss. In her memory, we present two of her poems below.

Short Ode to Morningside Heights

Convergence of worlds, old stomping ground,

comfort me in my dark apartment

when my latest complaint shrinks my focus

to a point so small its hugely present

but barely there, and I fill the air

with all the spiteful words I spared the streets.

The pastry shop’s abuzz

with crazy George and filthy graffiti,

but the peacocks are strutting across the way

and the sumptuous cathedral gives

the open-air banter a reason to deepen:

build structures inside the mind, it tells

the languorous talkers, to rival the ones outside!