I last wrote in this space about American universities in the Arab oil orbit on April 23, 2008. That Spine was called “The New Colonialism, Education Division,” and it focused on the exploits of New York University in Abu Dhabi. Now, in matters like these, N.Y.U. is really in the business of whoring. This is made clear in an intriguing article by Tamar Lewin in the New York Times.

The report actually headlines: “University Branches in Dubai Are Struggling.” But it also covers Abu Dhabi, sort of harking back to its slightly breathless dispatch of nearly two years ago. N.Y.U. reports good news. It has had “more than 500 early-decision applicants for next year's inaugural class, and has admitted students from Australia, Brazil, Britain, China, Ethiopia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Morocco, Russia and Taiwan.” About a hundred of these candidates have been flown free to Abu Dhabi to test the waters. Or the sands.

The president of N.Y.U.-Abu Dhabi is Alfred H. Bloom, a former president of Swarthmore. Linda Mills, the N.Y.U. senior vice provost overseeing the Abu Dhabi admissions process, observed that “what we're offering is on a par with Swarthmore.” And, after my next college reunion, I will be an astronaut.

Abu Dhabi wants such prestige as N.Y.U. has. But don't think that its actually distinguished law school will be replicated here. Moreover, since the indigenous culture of the emirate is not much of a culture at all, and the little duchy has a population with more Asians and Europeans than Arabs, you wonder why N.Y.U. didn't build its campus on one of the tiny Pacific islands after all.