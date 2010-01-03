Yes, I suppose we are in no position to abandon Yemen, although, frankly, I hardly knew we were really there. Well, we are, as I pointed out in my Abdulmutallab posting on New Year's Day. But imagine how Senators Levin and Leahy would have reacted if poor George Bush had stumbled into the sands of "the empty quarter" without so much as advice, let alone consent. Maybe they were informed. But who knows whether, like the memory of Madame Speaker, theirs are also a bit confused.

(By the way, among the first to describe one of the world's largest sand deserts was H. St. John Philby, ornithologist. diplomat, traveler, frustrated intermediary between the Zionist movement and Saudi monarch Ibn Saud. More to the point, he was the father of Kim Philby, “the third man” in the Soviet spy ring of four and also a frequent contributor to The New Republic, thanks to one of its editor-owners, Michael Straight, who aspired to be the fifth man. If you want to read a truly gripping evocation of The Empty Quarter, get the one by Wilfred Thesiger. And now back to the main event.)

Obama announced our intercession blandly enough:

... as President, I've made it a priority to strengthen our partnership with the Yemeni government--training and equipping their security forces, sharing intelligence, and working with them to strike Al Qaeda terrorists.



Not so easy, said the doctrinal left. One Jason Ditz wrote in anti-war.com: