* Another lesson: Beyond the level of the assessment, the structure of the employer requirement is key, so there aren't broad loopholes that allow employers to avoid any contribution whatsoever. In this regard, the Senate's complicated "free rider" provision needs to be fixed. The House version has a simple test of whether an employer is providing adequate coverage, and the assessment for those that don't is a percentage of payroll, based on a sliding scale capped at 8 percent. The Senate version is more convoluted, and the most problematic part is that employers could avoid much of the penalty by shifting workers to part-time status.

As Elise Gould and Ken Jacobs writing for the Economic Policy Institute indicate, "Studies of Hawaii’s health insurance mandate have found that the state has a disproportionate number of employees working slightly under 20 hours a week, the number of hours at which that requirement becomes effective. The 30-hour cut-off in the Senate Finance bill is more likely to encourage reductions in work time, since it is easier to restructure work to fewer than 30 hours a week than to fewer than 20 hours a week." As the researchers note, work shifts in this range are common in the restaurant, retail, and nursing home industries--the very ones that are less likely to provide coverage and leave their workers uninsured. The experience from Hawaii is strong evidence that the final employer responsibility provisions. should be closer to the House than the Senate.

* A final lesson is about flexibility. No other state has been able to follow Hawaii's success with a straight-up employer mandate because of a federal law called ERISA, which regulates worker benefits and limits state authority. (An appeals court found Healthy San Francisco's different "pay-or-play" requirement was permitted under ERISA, but that is being appealed to the Supreme Court.) Hawaii got a exemption written in 1974 that makes it unique, but that also prevents the state from making major changes. So while the law has largely worked well in the Aloha State, they have not been able to fix the part-time worker problem mentioned above or make other adjustments.

The lesson is that the federal government should allow for adjustments in the future. And states should have some ability to innovate, as long as they meet federal standards and goals. This should be preserved and strengthened in the final reform bill.

As President Obama returns from his Hawaiian vacation to Washington, DC, hopefully he will return with the lessons from his home state as well.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.