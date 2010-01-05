How the health care bill could make doctors richer and help the poor.

Over the next few weeks, as the House and Senate forge a compromise between their respective health care reform bills, most of the attention will be on the high-profile issues like abortion and taxes. But there are myriad other issues that, although less visible to the public, could go a long way towards determining the success of health care reform--and the health care system more generally. High on this list is the seemingly technical question of what Medicaid pays primary care physicians.

To understand why this issue is so important, you first need to know a little about Medicaid’s history. The program was created in 1965, as part of the same law that created Medicare, but it evolved very differently. Medicare grew out of an intense, highly public debate that stretched back to Harry Truman’s efforts at national health insurance more than a decade before. Its creation reflected an emerging national consensus that government, and society as a whole, had an obligation to make sure every person over 65 had health insurance.

Medicaid had no such consensus behind it. Nobody had gone around the country promising to create a huge new program to cover low-income Americans exclusively, even though that’s precisely what Medicaid was. That left the program at the mercy of a political undertow that would grow over the years.

State and federal lawmakers were constantly seeking to expand the program’s reach, since more and more Americans were losing their private coverage and in need of a public alternative. But finding the money to pay for these expansions was an ongoing struggle, since its constituency--low-income Americans--didn't have much in the way of political clout.