Embargo Russian Arms?

How radical such a policy would be can be grasped by posing a further question: What would Congress do if, after passing a $3 billion foreign aid bill, a foreign power announced it would not allow the movement of American arms to our allies? Or if the USSR began to search American ships for arms? We would regard such interferences as acts of war, which they would be.

All of us would like to find a clear and convincing answer to, Sulzberger’s closing plea: "What else is there to do if Russia will not agree to cease supplying instruments of death to lands which make no secret of their intention ultimately to use them?" The only American policy we can envisage which offers any hope of counteracting the immediate danger in the Middle East -- the Syrian arms build-up -- is one which quietly but consistently encourages surrounding Arab lands -- all of them anti-Communist and all of them menaced in turn by the Syrian army -- to isolate the present Syrian Government, and thus discredit it in the eyes of the Syrian people themselves. Granted, this is a slender reed on which to lean. But if we rule out direct agreement with the Russians (as politically too costly), or a unilateral embargo (as an act of war), or direct military intervention in Syria (as war), what other course is open to us? We can formally announce to the UN that peace is threatened, but that body has never been able to adjudicate power struggles between the Soviet Union and the West – where one or both sides refuse to call it quits.