The New Republic (TNR) is hiring for its 2010-2011 reporter-researcher program. Job duties include reporting, researching, writing, and fact-checking for TNR's print version and TNR Online; formatting articles and blog posts for the Web; and performing occasional clerical tasks. Reporter-researchers work closely with writers and editors, and they have an open invitation to pitch magazine or Web articles. Most reporter-researchers finish their program with a substantial portfolio of clips and have gone on to work almost everywhere in journalism--including TNR itself. Political journalism experience is preferred (but not imperative); fluency with LexisNexis and other search techniques, a willingness to put in long nights fact-checking, and a sense of humor are mandatory. The yearlong job will begin in summer 2010 and will include a stipend. Please e-mail the following items to Seyward Darby at job [at] tnr [dot] com, with the subject line "(Your Name) RR Application 2010":

A cover letter.

A one-page résumé.

A 750-word critique of the politics section (the Mall and Features) of a recent issue of the magazine.

Two clips (if possible, one opinion and one news).

No phone calls and no snail mail (undue phone calling is especially unwelcome). We don’t have time to let you all know that we received your applications, so please don’t expect confirmation. The deadline is February 12, 2010, but do not submit applications before January 1.