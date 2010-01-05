- Barack Obama, You Remind Me of Herbert Hoover, by John B. Judis
- THE TNR PROFILE: The Ukrainian Presidential Candidate Who Believes She’s Evita. Literally, Evita. by Julia Ioffe
- Why Does Campbell’s Soup Find Cap-and-Trade Mmm-Mmm Good? by Bradford Plumer
- How the Health Care Bill Could Make Doctors Richer AND Help the Poor, by Jonathan Cohn
- TNR’s Best of 2009: Peretz on Obama’s Cairo Speech, by Marty Peretz
- The Cult of Counterinsurgency, by Michael Crowley
- From the Archives: Intrigue Is Yemen’s National Motto
- Is There a Housing Recovery in Your Neighborhood?, by Alan Berube
