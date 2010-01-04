Christina Bellantoni has the scoop today on a potential deal between the White House and legislators who oppose the immigration restrictions that are in Senate version of the health care bill:

Lawmakers who want to extend health coverage to illegal immigrants will not block the passage of the final health care reform bill so long as the White House offers a substantive promise to start pushing comprehensive immigration legislation this year.

The agreement would quell a potential revolt by members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, who threatened to vote against reform if unauthorized immigrants were barred from purchasing private plans on the insurance exchange—a prohibition that made it to the Senate bill, but not the House version.

Anticipating a potential dust-up during the conference negotiations, the Democratic leadership was already sending signals that they could be willing to make a deal last month. As I reported before the holiday break, Senator Robert Menendez’s office said that Reid had promised to include an amendment in the final bill that would eliminate the five-year waiting period imposed on legal, naturalized immigrants before they can receive Medicaid benefits.