At this point it probably suffices to point out that the recent financial crisis isn’t just a factor in the tepid recovery, or even the most important factor. It is, quite simply, the only thing you need to know to explain the state of the economy. Consult, for example, a widely-acclaimed paper on the history of such events by the economists Kenneth Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart. Rogoff and Reinhart find that, after a typical financial crisis, GDP declines for two years, unemployment rises for five years, the stock market drops for three-and-a-half years, and the housing market for six. So, if anything, we’re probably ahead of schedule.

But, for the sake of argument, let’s say the United States should be doing much better than the typical country heading out of a financial crisis. (This is America, after all.) If so, then political uncertainty could in principle be the reason we’re lagging. The problem is that there’s almost no evidence for this. While it’s unquestionably true that uncertainty is restraining job-creation and investment, the relevant strain of uncertainty isn’t political. It’s economic.

For example, the Chicago crew bleats that political uncertainty is depressing lending by banks. In the Fed’s most recent survey of bank loan officers, nearly 75 percent of respondents say the reason they’re lending less is “economic uncertainty.” Granted, the Fed doesn’t ask about the political environment per se. But if three-quarters of bankers are telling you one thing, you’d certainly want some countervailing evidence before concluding they mean something else entirely. Becker, Davis, and Murphy provide none.

The same goes for subpar job-creation and spending by businesses and consumers, all of which the Chicago schoolers blame on Democratic legislative ambitions. Take one of their most alarming statistics: Business investment last quarter was down 20 percent from the year before. Set aside the fact that business investment tends to fall in a recession, and that we’d expect it to fall much further during a deep recession. (It was down about 9 percent during an analogous point following after the 2001 recession, a much shallower affair.) If the explanation was that a Democratic Congress and Democratic president were creating paralyzing uncertainty, then we should have seen a similar dynamic when Bill Clinton took office amid a lackluster recovery in 1993. Clinton, you’ll recall, also entered office with an ambitious domestic agenda. And he continued chasing its centerpiece—health care reform—long after ditching his other spending priorities. So what happened? Business investment increased every quarter as far as the eye could see.

Conversely, if Democrats’ statist ambitions are the reason for sluggish job growth, then the job market should have firmed up a lot more quickly after the 2001 recession, when Republicans controlled most of Washington. Alas, the economy kept shedding jobs into the summer of 2003, almost two years after the recession ended. That’s quite a stretch even if you factor in post-9/11 uncertainty, particularly for such a shallow recession. (By comparison, we may well have had job growth in November or December, only a few months after a much deeper recession.) The point isn’t that Clinton was “good” for investment or that Georg W. Bush was "bad" for jobs, though both may be true. It’s that any theory of political uncertainty would have to account for these data points, and Becker, Davis, and Murphy don’t even try.