The funny thing about the recent GOP attack on the administration's handling of the Detroit attempted plane bomber is that the ratio of political spin to actual policy content is close to infinity. Ben Smith flags this exchange on Good Morning America with Republican terrorism point man Peter King:

"You are saying someone should be held accountable. Name one other specific recommendation the president could implement right now to fix this," host George Stephanopolous said to King.



"I think one main thing would be to -- just himself to use the word terrorism more often," said King, the ranking Republican on the Homeland Security Committee.

Hey, it worked for George W. Bush. Before 9/11, he hardly ever said the word "terrorism," and we suffered the worst domestic attack in American history. After that, he could barely go a sentence without using that word, and--with a few small exceptions--we've been virtually terror-free since. Obama should try it.