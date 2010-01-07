Peter Harbage is a Washington DC-based health policy analyst who worked with both Senator John Edwards and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on their individual mandate proposals. He has also worked at both the Center for American Progress and the New America Foundation.

In the context of legislation that would cost nearly a trillion dollars, it's easy to overlook a provision that, on its own, would cost a mere billion. But one such provision in the House bill could make a huge difference in the success of reform--if House-Senate negotiators put it in the final package and especially if, upon doing so, they make it even stronger.

The provision, Section 104 of the House bill, would make $1 billion available to states in order to monitor possible insurer price gouging during the transition to health reform. The idea, in a nutshell, is to provide states with resources to review premium increases in the next few years--and to make recommendations on whether or not price gouging has occurred.

The Senate bill has no corresponding section. But it really should. Health insurance premiums can increase by double digits year after year, with small businesses taking the hardest hits. Insurers could use health reform as an excuse to force even bigger increases, enlarging profits and discrediting health reform in the process. As one of the “immediate reforms” under the House bill, the provision’s success or failure would help set the tone for how people see health reform in 2010.