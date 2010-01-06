Pianin, who is also TFT’s Washington editor, explained to me that he was aware of the buzz surrounding the piece but refused to give the claims any legitimacy. “Apart from an occasional conversation with Pete Peterson when I’m in New York, there really isn’t any daily contact. He’s not, in any way—I can’t stress this too much—involved in the daily decision making and news gathering that goes on or that will be going on.” Pianin explained that he and editor-in-chief Jackie Leo have full control over the organization’s editorial content that will be featured in the Post and on their website, which will launch later this month. Pianin compared their corporate firewall to those of other news services like Kaiser Health News and ProPublica, both of which have shared content with other big news outlets. (Full disclosure: TNR senior editor Jonathan Cohn contributes a regular column to KHN, which TNR.com runs.) The issue of credibility was actually raised during TFT’s development. Initially TFT was to be an outgrowth of the Peterson Foundation, but its creators came to agree that in order to credibly produce “hard hitting and critical pieces,” they needed more independence, thus TFT’s formation as an LLC.

Pianin explains that the advisory board, not Peterson, serves as more of a guiding light in the editorial process, but the five-person group also contains several renowned deficit hawks :Urban Institute president and former CBO director Robert Reischauer, senior editor of Pew Research Center Jodie Allen, and CIGNA’s G. William Hoagland, who was formerly the staff director for the Senate Budget Committee. To be fair, TFT’s roster also boasts some longtime economic correspondents, including Anne Reilly Dowd, former Washington Bureau chief for Fortune and Money; Pianin, a reporter and editor for the Post for almost 30 years; Merrill Goozner, a health care blogger and longtime writer for the Chicago Tribune; and, in a recent acquisition, former New York Times reporter Edmund Andrews. One might question the appointment of Leo, however. Formerly of Reader’s Digest, her chief quantitative qualification appears to be a fascination with the number 7. (No, we’re not kidding.)

In TFT’s defense, Post executive editor Marcus Brauchli told the Times that the Post editors were the ones to “conceive” the story and then commissioned TFT to write it. Pianin says that the article’s journalistic flaws stem from a perfect storm of coincidence: the subject matter was “right in TFT’s wheel house,” as the group’s stated aim is to be “The Source for All Things Fiscal”; the Pew-Peterson report was the most recent and authoritative information, produced by a group that includes a former CBO director and a former ranking member of the House Budget Committee; the Concord Coalition is simply “one of the most outspoken groups on deficits and debts and for the need for budgetary reform and they’re highly regarded.” And finally, in regards for the failure to disclose the Peterson connections, Pianin argues that TFT has from the beginning been transparent on the fact that it has received funding from Peterson (even though it was not mentioned in this article specifically).

Moving forward, Pianin understands TFT needs to be careful and perhaps if they use similar sources in the future, they will “provide additional information.” “What we’re doing is a strictly journalistic venture,” Pianin explained. “This is not advocacy. This is reporting and analysis and we’ve assembled a group of a dozen or so Washington policy and budget experts and journalists that cover the ideological spectrum to write for us. We want all opinions reflected here. … What Pete Peterson has done is to provide us with the resources and ability to do really good journalism.” That and maybe a few studies that will support their work along the way.

Amanda Silverman is a reporter-researcher for The New Republic.