Ross Douthat defends the filibuster:

Passing the 2001 tax cuts through reconciliation was a foolish way to do legislation — for Republican tax-cutters. They could have passed a smaller permanent tax cut that earned supermajority support, but instead they went for a bigger temporary tax cut — on the assumption that it would be so popular, and produce so much economic growth, that it would be easily extended once the deadline rolled around. They were wrong, and now their tax cut will be undone automatically, without Democrats having to actually vote a tax hike through.

By contrast, because the current Democratic leadership was wise enough not to use the reconciliation process for something it wasn’t designed to handle, the Democrats are close to winning a more durable and difficult-to-repeal victory in the health care battle.... Folly has been punished; sagacity may be rewarded. Now explain to me again why this shows that the legislative system is hopelessly broken?

First of all, I don't think this is true at all. Yes, more than 60 Democrats voted for the final tax cut bill, but much of that support came only after it was a fait accompli, and many Democrats decided to appear moderate and bipartisan. If Bush actually had to secure 60 votes for a tax cut, he would have had to radically alter its structure. Second, as Ezra Klein notes, the health care bill is the product of historical circumstances that don't come along very often. To say that major legislation can pass when the president controls the House and 60 votes in the Senate is to say that major legislation can hardly ever pass.