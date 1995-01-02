The Undertaker

Coelho elaborates. "My ability to earn a living, to take care of my kids' future, is No. 1," he says ringingly. "And nobody is going to take that away from me. Now, I happen to believe--and I feel very strongly about this--that what we do is we discourage volunteers. We discourage people who are successful in other walks of life from helping out. The Naders of this world want to say there are conflicts. And I just think they're crazy. I think they are so, so wrong." A slow smile comes over his long, gaunt face. "I don't know if you heard the speculation," he says. "I was told by several people at the White House that there was a feeling that if they could just get me involved a little bit, I wouldn't be able to give it up, and I would get more and more involved until I came on full time. But I told them I won't give up my work at the bank. I like it too much. And I won't give up my corporate boards. I like 'em too much!" A compromise was reached. "When Leon [Panetta] got in there, he pleaded with me to come on board," says Coelho. "And I turned him down. So Leon and several others pleaded with me to then...advise." The calamitous consequences of his advice thus far have not diminished their enthusiasm. "I still go to the White House most Thursdays and Fridays," he says. "I go to the senior staff meetings. I answer any questions they might have.... I'm also helping Gephardt and the House Democrats as they think through the outcome of the elections. And I'm working with people on the Senate side." Coelho leans forward in his chair and his voice drops to a whisper. "The secret," he says, "is marketing. I'm very much into marketing.... Right now, when people think of us, they don't know what the message is. What is it that we're about? What does it mean to be a Democrat? That's where I think I can be of some help."

If that venture runs aground, if the marketer discovers that his product is being recalled, there's plenty to do at Wertheim Schroeder Investment Services, where Coelho is president and ceo. "This has been a major success here. We no longer have just one product. We now also have a mutual fund." Coelho's eyes are sparkling. "I've set the table. And now I'm just piling food on. I love business. I love networking. I love doing what I'm doing. And then to have the bank encourage me to remain involved in politics, to a degree--I mean, what more could you ask for?" Just then, his secretary knocks on the door. "Your car is here," she says. Coelho grabs a battered briefcase and heads out the door. "Sorry," he says. "I've got to jump on the next shuttle. I have a 3:30 at the White House."

When the White House summoned Coelho last August to run its political operation through the elections, hopes ran high. To stave off an embarrassment at the polls, Coelho told Newsweek on August 29, the Clinton administration merely required "a couple of old pros who know the town." He embarked on a tour of the talk shows, where he was hailed as a hero. "In the words of sort of everybody--they need you," cooed Charlie Rose on September 1. Of course, it didn't quite work out as planned. "Some people say that in this election, I gave the wrong advice," muses Coelho. "I always get a kick out of that. Because, you see, the people who say that were never in the room. They don't know what advice I gave.... If all my suggestions had been accepted, things might have been different."