The Undertaker

The true reason for his felicitous exit, of course, was more complicated. "He wanted to move on," says a close Coelho friend. "He was broke financially. He did not have ten cents to rub together. He had two girls getting ready to go to college, and financially, he couldn't make it. The only way he would have stayed is if he thought within a very short time he could have been speaker.... He figured it would be eight more years, at least. So he pretty much knew he wasn't going to run again unless something dynamic happened. He said, forget it. I'll get out now while I'm still on top. Then the bond thing moved his timetable up. He said, what the heck. I'm going to go out and make money."

After his resignation, Coelho surpassed himself. At the 1988 Democratic Convention, he had thundered, "When the titans of Wall Street were looting the small investors on Main Street, where was George Bush?" Coelho pledged that his party would fight "the corporate cannibals on Wall Street." So what did he do after leaving the Hill? He became a cannibal on Wall Street. He joined Wertheim Schroeder. "The president of this bank decided after reading Honest Graft that he wanted me to come to work here," says Coelho, without smiling. "Yes, there are some criticisms.... But the book also says I'm very strong, that I go for the bottom line and make things happen. And that's what you need in an investment bank.... What he found in Honest Graft that he was most excited about was not just that I would ask for money, but that I had managerial skills. And my work here has made me very successful. I can't complain." Neither can Wertheim Schroeder. "Two billion, $3 billion, $4 billion," exults Dan Levitan, one of the bank's managing directors. "There have been so many landmarks with Tony."

Coelho's relocation to New York has been a linchpin of his return to grace. "You can count on one hand the people who've left the game and been successful," marvels Representative Robert Matsui. "He's majority whip one day. The next day, he starts all over in a whole new industry." Says former dnc Chair Charles Manatt, now a Washington lobbyist, "He's a very classy man.... He went to Wall Street and made his way in a completely different trade and business." Manatt pauses. "He's gotten away. That's what people respect."

But Coelho didn't quite "get away." When he went to Wall Street, a certain amount of Washington went with him. "Tony arrived with no background whatsoever in the asset management business," recalls Wertheim Schroeder Equities Director Bud Morton. "But he did have what seemed to be a great Rolodex." He was put in charge of the Wertheim division that invests in stocks and bonds for pension funds. Most pension fund money belongs to unions, where Coelho already had contacts. He promptly set about converting old political cronies into clients. "Because he's worked with people in political campaigns, and knows them through friendships and political situations, that has created with Tony a certain--opening," says Wertheim's Levitan. "That leads to a discussion of how we can be helpful.... There have been many occasions when he got us in the door when we would not otherwise have done so." Says Barbara Easterling of the Communications Workers of America, one of Coelho's recruits, "The labor movement admires him greatly.... We wanted to give him an opportunity to show us what he could do for us at Wertheim Schroeder." Jay Mazur, president of the Ladies' Garment Workers Union, agrees: "Tony Coelho has basically transferred his extraordinary contacts and ability and reputation to a new format.... If a guy was a prick in Congress, chances are he'll be a prick now. Tony Coelho was someone whom we could count on to give us a fair shake. He didn't sell horse shit and say it was chocolate ice cream. He was a person of integrity, a person who produced what he said he would produce. And best of all, he was available." When Coelho arrived at Wertheim Schroeder, the run-down division had about $700 million under management and was dwindling rapidly. In four years under Coelho, that figure has quintupled to about $4.2 billion and is heading toward his goal of $5 billion.