At the risk of seeing his blogging upstaged, Jon has graciously agreed to accept occasional guest posts from former contributors to the now-defunct Plank. The blogging instinct doesn't die overnight, after all (and nearly any blogger welcomes some added content).

My contribution today is a quick observation about a reader email Ben Smith posted today defending Barack Obama's first term.

But today, the president is being attacked as if he were a salesman who promised us that our problems would wash off in the morning. He never made such a promise. It's time for Americans to realize that governing is hard work, and that a president can't just wave a magic wand and fix everything.