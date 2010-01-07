Oh my God. It's the entire script of The Big Lebowski as Shakespeare. This is so good I'm publishing multiple excerpts. Here's the beginning:

[THE KNAVE's house. Enter THE KNAVE, carrying parcels, and two THUGS. They fight]

BLANCHE

Whither the money, Lebowski? Faith, we are servants of Bonnie; promised by the lady good that thou in turn were good for’t.