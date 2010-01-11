More dramatically than most contemporary poets, Louise Glück dreams up a new imaginative landscape with each book. Ararat, in 1990, drew its power from the claustrophobia of its focus on immediate family, expressed in a correspondingly constricted poetics. Glück worked her way into psychic discoveries through a severely limited vocabulary, simplified syntax, and direct statements: “in childhood, I thought/that pain meant/I was not loved./It meant I loved.” The Wild Iris, two years later, took her readers by surprise with its lush ventriloquism and panoramic view. Those poems multiplied consciousness among the plants of the Garden of Eden, a human couple, and a deity who expressed himself (often scathingly) in weather conditions. In tones varying from the sardonic to the sumptuous, Glück looked upon the suffering self no longer from its own command center of self-concern, but from a wide arc of outward awareness. As the witchgrass admonished Adam and Eve and their contempt of weeds: “you can’t rest until/you attack the cause, meaning/whatever’s left, whatever/happens to be sturdier/than your personal passion.” In her last few books, but especially in Averno (2006) and now in A Village Life, Glück has submitted her imagination to the march of seasons and the approach of death. The resulting harmonies are as rich and darkly tinged as Richard Strauss’s “Four Last Songs.”

Averno pointed both backward and forward in Glück’s work. Like many of her earlier poems, it regarded its subjects through the lens of classical myth. Where Meadowlands (1997) explored the break-up of a modern marriage through the figures of Odysseus, Penelope, and Telemachus, and Vita Nova (1999) examined the grief of the abandoned or otherwise love-tormented woman in the Virgilian and Dantesque masks of Dido and Francesca, Averno took over the story of Persephone. Glück’s earlier self-destructive daughter-figures, driven by “the same need to perfect,/of which death is the mere by-product,” find their quintessence in the Persephone of Averno, and in the mysterious girl who burns a farmer’s field and disappears. Averno, a book of intricate, plural perspectives, views from many angles the daughter’s need to escape the Demeter-Mother—a mother who issues “a warning whose implicit message is:/what are you doing outside my body?” In Glück’s version, the daughter marries Death (Hades) in order to flee the formidable Mother.

This story helps to make sense of the recurrent figures of the starving girl in Glück’s work—the girl who finds her dangerous fulfillment in perfectionism, in separating soul from body: “I know what you want—” the speaker addresses the girl in “Fugue,” “you want Orpheus, you want death./Orpheus who said, ‘Help me find Eurydice.’/Then the music began, the lament of the soul/watching the body vanish.” Averno may be read as Glück’s finding her way back to life, on her own terms. The book’s triumph is the sequence “October,” an acerbic variation on Keats’s “To Autumn” in which Glück finds an autumnal music of her own: “I am/at work, though I am silent.”

A Village Life magnificently extends the landscapes, the harmonics, and the dramatis personae of Averno. The Italianate setting is elaborated: vineyards, fig trees, fields, and flocks; a mountain visible beyond; a small factory; a distant seacoast. Instead of the mother-daughter axis, we now have an entire village and its spectrum of characters and ages: children, adolescents beginning to experiment with sex, men and women ageing and inhabiting their solitudes and disappointments. More than any of Glück’s previous volumes, A Village Life has a generous heart, a large spiritual scope in which to imagine the lives of others. Death, in this village, appears not as the sexual Hades, but as a force of impending loss with which complex and lucid bargains must be struck.