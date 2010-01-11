Sometimes Roth comes perilously close to the research novel, as when a fertility doctor tells Simon and Pegeen—but it is Roth, of course, who is the explainer—that “the testicular cells that give rise to sperm divide every sixteen days. … This means that the cells have split about eight hundred times by age fifty. And with each cell division, the chance increases for errors in the sperm’s DNA.” This is mere information, it adds nothing, it is the pseudo-polymathy of a Googling age. But the most egregious example of Roth’s imperious and self-regarding notion of narrative authority comes as Axler considers an opportunity to play the part of James Tyrone in A Long Day’s Journey into Night:

Sitting there amid his books, he tried to remember plays in which there is a character who commits suicide. Hedda in Hedda Gabler, Julie in Miss Julie, Phaedra in Hippolytus, Jocasta in Oedipus the King, almost everyone in Antigone, Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Joe Keller in All My Sons, Don Parritt in The Iceman Cometh, Simon Stimson in Our Town, Ophelia in Hamlet, Othello in Othello, Cassius and Brutus in Julius Caesar, Goneril in King Lear, Antony, Cleopatra, Enobarbus, and Charmian in Antony and Cleopatra, the grandfather in Awake and Sing!, Ivanov in Ivanov, Konstantin in The Seagull. And this astonishing list was only of plays in which he had at one time performed. There were more, many more.

And you don’t have to take Axler’s, or Roth’s, word for it. The list goes on.

Deirdre in Deirdre of the Sorrows, Hedvig in The Wild Duck, Rebecca West in Romersholm, Christine and Orin in Mourning Becomes Electra, both Romeo and Juliet, Sophocles’ Ajax.

And not even this silly inventory will satisfy the preening writer. He is compelled to add also that “Suicide is a subject dramatists have been contemplating with awe since the fifth century B.C., beguiled by the human beings who are capable of generating emotions that can inspire this most extraordinary act.” By this point Roth has obliterated Axler. The latter’s suffering has vanished before the former’s reading. But nobody’s heart was ever broken by the core curriculum. (Suicide is a subject dramatists have been contemplating with awe since the fifth century B.C., beguiled by the human beings who are capable of generating emotions that can inspire this most extraordinary act. Discuss. Do not write on both sides of the paper at once.)

The humbling leads inexorably to the humping. Roth’s tiresome infatuation with virility, with a coarse and nasty masculinity, is once again on offer. The sex in this novel is joyless, witless, loveless. It is conceived as an old man’s retort to death, except that it is already dead. His sex has pre-deceased him. In one scene, Pegeen wears a strap-on to bed with Axler.

‘I’d prefer you to suck me off,’ he said. ‘While I wear my cock,’ she said. ‘Yes.’ ‘While I wear my big thick green cock.’ ‘That’s what I want.’ ‘While I wear my green cock and you play with my tits.’ ‘That sounds right.’ ‘And after I suck you off,’ she said, ‘you’ll suck me off. You’ll go down on my big green cock.’ ‘I could do that,’ he said.

This stuff is supposed to sound ferocious and advanced, but really it sounds as bored as the voice at the other end of a 900 number. Surely there comes a time in a man’s life when talking dirty is no longer an ideal of erotic abandon. But there is no erotic abandon in Roth, not anymore; there is only conquest, and programmatic sex, and a sad prurience, and the bathos of a man who is most afraid of not getting laid.

There is also a threesome in The Humbling, in which Simon and Pegeen bring a poor creature named Tracy to bed. The man gets to watch, of course. The writing here is hilariously awful: “The green cock plunged in and out of the abundant naked body sprawled beneath it, slow at first, then faster and harder, then harder still, and all of Tracy’s curves and hollows moved in unison with it.” And then Roth explains: “This was not soft porn.” No, soft porn is precisely what it was. Roth wishes to claim that for a man watching two women nothing less than civilization has been left behind, “there was something primitive about it now, this woman-on-woman violence.” Transgression! And Pegeen was transfigured into “a magical composite of shaman, acrobat, and animal.” She was no longer, in other words, a lover. Is there anybody who does not see the male self-pity in all this? (Actually, there is. In The New York Times Book Review a few weeks ago, Katie Roiphe admired its vitality, its power to arouse. She was rightly lamenting the emphatic sexlessness of the younger generation of American male novelists, the men who dream of being boys. Rather implausibly, she blamed this evasion of a complete manhood entirely on feminism, but she was unwittingly accurate in her implication that Roth writes post-feminist porn. Must the American reader, and the American woman, choose either Michael Chabon’s Lego or Philip Roth’s cock?)

The women in Roth’s novel are not imaginatively or attractively portrayed. They are disappointments and dangers, all of them; a man’s false gods. Axler’s wife of many years abandons him in the aftermath of his collapse. At the hospital he befriends a woman who believes that her husband molested their daughter and eventually she murders him. Pegeen capriciously announces, “two weeks to the day after the tryst with Tracy,” that she is leaving. “It’s not what I want. I made a mistake.” This reversal consigns Axler to his fate. “She left in her car, and the process of collapse took less than five minutes, a collapse from a fall brought on himself and from which there was now no recovery.” He marches right up to the attic. How can a writer who needs women so much regard them so perfunctorily? Perhaps the answer is in the question. Perhaps he cannot forgive them for how much he needs them.

This is a lonely book. Before the horrors of mortality, and the excruciations of a failing soul, Roth has chosen not to extend himself, or to examine his confidence. Wisdom does not interest him. He is interested mainly in his own powers, his own compulsions. The Humbling is a smug and therefore insolent recitation of surfaces and appearances. It certainly gives no evidence of any humbling: this is exactly how Ivan Ilyich did not die, and was not written. All mastery, no mystery—that is Philip Roth, and a lesser greatness.



Leon Wieseltier is the literary editor of The New Republic.

