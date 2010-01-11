Another salient element of Kennedy’s jurisprudence is his reliance on foreign and international law for interpreting provisions of the Constitution. In an opinion striking down the death penalty for people who commit crimes as juveniles, he pointed out that virtually no other countries execute such people, and several international treaties prohibit this practice. Kennedy has used this method in other opinions and talked it up in speeches.

Yet it is not enough to say that because Kennedy uses foreign and international sources, he has a “consistent” or “coherent” jurisprudence. One needs a justification also for this practice. Colucci supplies none. Nor does he explain how this practice is consistent with Kennedy’s alleged commitment to liberty, which is certainly not a central value in many countries. And while Kennedy’s endorsement of the foreign law approach will be one of his most significant legacies for scholars, this practice seems to have petered out under hostile political winds. The Court has not used it in several years.

Colucci also argues that Kennedy’s jurisprudence is influenced by his Catholicism. It is not clear whether Colucci thinks that this is just an interesting biographical detail, or is making the more ambitious claim that Kennedy’s is a Catholic jurisprudence, one that reconciles the tension between constitutional values and Catholic values. Whatever the case, Colucci fails to identify anything distinctively Catholic about his subject’s rulings and opinions. When one thinks about Catholic theology, “liberty” is not the first word that springs to mind. Colucci argues that Kennedy derives his libertarian streak from the commitment to “human dignity” in Catholicism, noting that the word “dignity,” and some related words and phrases, appear both in certain post–Vatican II Catholic documents and in some of Kennedy’s opinions. But these bland and general expressions could appeal to anyone who belongs to any religious group, or to none at all–which is no doubt why Justice Kennedy would use them in opinions addressed to a predominantly non-Catholic audience. Who opposes human dignity, after all? Not Justice Kennedy or the Catholic Church, and yet they part company over abortion and homosexual sodomy.

It is just as well for Kennedy that Colucci’s claim about his Catholicism fails to convince. To say that his jurisprudence is influenced by his Catholicism is hardly to put his jurisprudence on a firm foundation, as Colucci wants to do. It is instead to say that rather than legislating his morality, Justice Kennedy legislates his theology.

Kennedy stands out from his colleagues because of the frequency with which he votes to strike down statutes, and the vapid, flowery language he uses to explain his decisions. His aggressive posture toward statutes jars democratic sensibilities, and cuts against a scholarly trend favoring judicial deference. Although striking down statutes is hardly new, in the current environment it demands a more muscular justification than Justice Kennedy has delivered. Instead he delights in gaseous pronouncements. “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life,” he wrote in an abortion opinion. But you cannot resolve the abortion controversy, which boils down to a dispute about the status of fetal life, by announcing that a constitutional right to liberty includes the right to define one’s own concept of existence. The phrase offers no reasoning, and no useful guidance. It also fails to anticipate Kennedy’s later votes to uphold several statutes that limit abortion. This vacuous New Age rhetoric turns off people who expect explanations when the judiciary overrules the legislative branch.