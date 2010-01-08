Can Shanahan get along with Snyder? And other pressing issues surrounding the arrival of the Redskins’ dull, egomaniacal, tireless, soft-spoken new coach.

Six years ago yesterday, the Washington Redskins lured their three-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Joe Gibbs, out of retirement in an attempt to restore the team’s vanished glory. To commemorate the news, the local paper of record published--above the fold on page one--a large and dramatic photo of Gibbs. Shot from below, clouds billowing overhead, eyes cast toward the horizon, a halo of light over his bespectacled head, the image--black and white, as I recall--was pure hagiography, the portrait of a Dear Leader of a totalitarian republic, or God.

To argue that the two most important jobs in Washington are the president and the head coach of the Redskins is to exaggerate only slightly. As an outsider arriving a year before the second coming of Gibbs, I was dumbfounded by the obsessive and parochial coverage of the local National Football League team. Game stories on page one of The Washington Post? Six more full pages of coverage inside the sports section? Sure, a testosterone-laced town of self-important blowhards--politics is just a less-refined version of sports, after all--is bound to exaggerate the importance of “its” team. But the defense and deification of all things Redskins, from its three-name owners George Preston Marshall (segregationist), Edward Bennett Williams (power lawyer), and Jack Kent Cooke (career sports owner) to its offensive nickname and logo to the incoherent game commentary of Redskins legends Sonny (Jurgensen) and Sam (Huff), has always left me feeling that when it comes to football, Washington is frozen in amber--sorry, burgundy and gold--circa 1971.

Then, the president was Richard Nixon and the coach was George Allen, and the two had a relationship that defined the city’s obsession with transient young men dressed in helmets decorated with a portrait of a dark-skinned and pony-tailed Native American, or, sometimes, a spear. Allen's daughter has written that Nixon would call the Allen house before and after games to talk about the team. Halfway into the 1971 season, Allen invited Nixon to attend a practice. The president’s helicopter landed on the field. Nixon chatted up the players--he knew their personal histories and statistics; he would have been an insufferable fantasy-football player--and Allen let him design a play. It was a reverse, and when the normally conservative Allen called one during a playoff game that season, it was dubbed “Nixon’s Play.” It lost 13 yards.

All of which is to say that football has mattered in weird ways in Washington and continues to do so under the current ownership of two-name-only Dan Snyder, who after a decade of overspending and underperforming has yet to achieve any of the respect afforded his predecessors. When, as they did this past season, fans come to the stadium you own carrying posters of you and your top lieutenant labeled “Dumb and Dumber,” your favorables are pretty low.