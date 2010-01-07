Two days ago, Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele created a minor brouhaha by saying "honest Injun" on Fox News.
Now Fox has rendered the transcript like so : STEELE: That's what has gotten us into trouble, when we walked away from principle. Our platform is one of the best political documents that's been written in the last 25 years, honest engine on that. Of course that's what he was saying. It's not quite as common a phrase but you can see where it comes from -- people naturally ascribe honesty or dishonesty to an engine. That's a natural aspect of a machine. Honest engine.
Update: Apparently the error was the transcription service, not Fox. My apologies.