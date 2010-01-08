Right in a prominent location in yesterday's New York Times, there's a big story by Abby Goodnough, spread out over two pages, telling us that the Democratic candidate to succeed Ted Kennedy may lose. A big and really desperate photo, too, of the late senator's widow, Victoria, and Robert Kennedy's smiling (but probably still irascible) son Joseph, who used to be my congressman, and Teddy's successor-for-four-months Paul Kirk endorsing Martha Coakley, now attorney general of the Bay State.

Don't get me wrong: I intend to vote for her on January 19. I do not want the Republicans to gain any seats, the more so as that party stands for (almost) nothing in which I believe. So call me a party loyalist, even though my loyalties are very much strained. But, then, I care most about foreign policy ... and my party does not give a damn.

But the grim facts are that Coakley is a lackluster nominee, and she has not made much of anything with her years in state office.

Mrs. Kennedy gave her endorsement at a center for the elderly in Medford. I can just imagine the pathetic scene. But the Democrats do know where the loyal voters are. Coakley will get none of the fashionable Dems in the university precincts and also none of the suburban independents: She is just too Irish for them. And, if it snows on Election Day, the senior citizens just won't go to the polls.