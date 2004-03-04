The snickering began as soon as the shock from the 1994 election wore off. The Republicans had won back the Senate, and Alfonse D'Amato would become chairman of the Senate committee looking into Whitewater. Al D'Amato? The name was synonymous with sleaze. Would anyone take an ethics investigation under his direction seriously?

Probably not--or at least not without the help D'Amato has received from a New Jersey prosecutor with an ethical record that is the reverse image of his own. In Michael Chertoff, the chief counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee, D'Amato has found a man able to make his political fishing expedition look credible. While Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel, quietly pursues his work out of public view, the committee has been chewing up Clinton associates and spitting out incriminating press. If anyone could pull off a face-to-face showdown with the First Lady, Chertoff could. "You don't want to be cross-examined by Michael Chertoff," says a reporter who followed him while he was a federal prosecutor in New Jersey. "Before you know it you'll look down and you won't have any clothes on. He'll have [Hillary] admitting that basically she's the biggest criminal to ever come out of Arkansas."

Chertoff, who looks older than his 42 years, bears an uncanny resemblance to Montgomery Burns, the ruthless nuclear power plant owner on "The Simpsons": the gleaming bald head, the bulging eyes, the pointed nose. With his stern demeanor, driven manner and Jersey accent, Chertoff contrasts sharply with his Democratic counterpart, Richard Ben-Veniste, whose blow-dried coif and p.r. smile invoke lunch at Mezzaluna.

Chertoff cultivated his cross-examination skills as a prosecutor in New York and New Jersey, where he earned a reputation as a tough-minded ethics hawk. "In his old life, D'Amato is the kind of guy Mike Chertoff would have prosecuted," says a Democrat who has followed the hearings closely.