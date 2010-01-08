This Sunday is the twentieth anniversary of the Simpsons, a mind-boggling tenure. Of course, the show has been on the decline now far longer than it was good. But oh, how good it was in its heyday.

My favorite episode is "Mr. Plow," from 1992. The plot revolves around Homer opening a snowplow business as "Mr. Plow," only to see his friend Barney open a competing operation as the "Plow King." It has a lot of terrific little details, such as Mayor Quimby, who had always had a Kennedy-esque inflection, declaring, "The torch has been passed to a new generation of, uh, snow plow people."

The best single bit is a commercial produced by Barney attacking Homer. First Barney comes on camera and demolishes a cardboard cutout of Homer. Then Linda Ronstadt walks on camera, leading to this wonderful dada exchange:

Moe: Linda Ronstadt? How'd you get her?