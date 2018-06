--Jim Manzi is a much nicer guy than I am. I kind of feel bad about criticizing him. But he's still wrong.

--David Brooks, who is as wonderful a cultural critic as he is a mediocre political analyst, has a terrific take on Avatar.

--Right-wingers turn against power companies.

--Obama surely broke a (dumb) campaign promise and deserves some grief, but why is C-Span taking him on?