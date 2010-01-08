The complaint of the Jewish Republican is a small but hardy feature of our political discourse. The complaint runs as follows: Jews are foolishly ignoring their self-interest by voting for Democrats on the basis of sentimental concerns (secularism, concern for the poor) rather than pursuing their true self interest (maximal hawkishness on the Middle East, low tax rates on the rich) as represented by the GOP. Occasionally these arguments take the form of gloating predictions that Jews will soon join other white ethnics in abandoning their hoary Democratic loyalties. But the glorious Jewish Republican realignment invariably comes to tears, and the predominant emotion of the right-wing Jew is bitter recrimination toward his stubborn co-religionists.

In the new issue of Commentary, Jennifer Rubin has an article (subscription required) entitled "Why Jews Hate Palin." One might suppose it's yet another example of the classic form. In fact, it's a curious inversion.

Rubin begins by trying to establish that Jews harbor an unusually strong distaste for Palin. I happen to agree, but she strangely fails to establish the premise:

In a September 2008 poll by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Jews disapproved of Palin as the pick for McCain’s vice-presidential running mate by a 54 to 37 percent margin. … Naomi Wolf, the feminist writer, sputtered that Palin was the “FrankenBarbie of the Rove-Cheney cabal,” articulating the mixture of contempt and fear that seemed to grip many Jewish women. The disdain is palpable and largely emotional. While 78 percent of American Jews voted for the Obama-Biden ticket, it is fair to say that most did not harbor animosity toward or contempt for Senator John McCain; the same cannot be said of their view of Palin. Prominent Jews like Reagan-era-arms-control official Kenneth Adelman, who expressed great admiration for McCain, proclaimed that the selection of Palin was beyond reason: ‘Not only is Sarah Palin not close to being acceptable in high office, I would not have hired her for even a mid-level post in the arms-control agency.’