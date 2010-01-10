I appreciated two things about Sunday's New York Times piece about Roger Ailes. First, the article attempted to evaluate Ailes' influence as a Republican operative without getting hung up on Ailes' preposterous insistence that he's in the business of objective news reporting. Most reporting about Fox either takes a studiously neutral approach toward the question of Fox's slant ("critics call the network conservative-leaning, but...") or, occasionally, devote their energy to proving Fox's partisan role. But this tends to mire every discussion of Fox's role in the first stage. If every article about Mitt Romney's attempts to position himself to win the GOP nomination had to take seriously his formal denial that he's running, they wouldn't get very far. So it's nice to see an examination of Fox that basically ignores its claim of nonpartisanship.

Second, Ailes comes through in the article as paranoid (quite possibly in the clinical sense) regarding his own personal vulnerability to terrorism:

National security had long been a preoccupation of Fox News, and it was clear in the interview that the 9/11 attacks had a profound effect on Mr. Ailes. They convinced him that he and his network could be terrorist targets.

On the day of the attacks, Mr. Ailes asked his chief engineer the minimum number of workers needed to keep the channel on the air. The answer: 42. “I am one of them,” he said. “I’ve got a bad leg, I’m a little overweight, so I can’t run fast, but I will fight.