Alas, Jackson is hardly the only moral paragon to recently appoint himself arbiter of all that is good and just in pro basketball. There's also longtime civil-rights charlatan Al Sharpton, who saw in the Arenas episode an opportunity to further launder his once-dodgy reputation. "The NBA needs to stand up and send a strong message by dealing with this situation," Sharpton told The New York Daily News in early January. A few days later, he elaborated in a Washington Post op-ed: "When I was growing up in the ghettos of Brooklyn, my peers and I knew unemployment, bad schools and social marginalization, but our athletic and entertainment heroes inspired us to beat the odds." I guess Sharpton must have come up with the idea of inciting national racial tension over fabricated rape accusations all by himself.

Still, it was none other than league commissioner David Stern who epitomized the absurdity of the Arenas situation in handing down the star's indefinite suspension last Wednesday. Alluding to Arenas's irreverent (and sometimes bizarre) tweeting following the December gun episode, and his gun-like hand gestures before a game in Philadelphia, Stern concluded that Arenas is "not currently fit to take the court in an NBA game."

Please don't get me wrong. I agree that Arenas's behavior following the gun incident is both embarrassing and deeply irresponsible. But the standard for fitness that makes Gilbert Arenas a threat to women and children but makes wholesome, family entertainment of, say, Denver Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony--who has an impressively long rap sheet and once appeared in a video urging people to stop cooperating with police in drug prosecutions--would impress a Talmudic scholar. Or, for that matter, take our good friend Stephen Jackson. Six months after his gun-firing incident in 2006, Jackson and teammate Matt Barnes collaborated on a nice little stunt in which Barnes did a gun "pat-down" of Jackson as he was introduced before their hometown crowd. Stern merely told them to cut it out.

As it happens, much of the case against Arenas rests on such fine distinctions. Not long after news of the incident broke, New Jersey Nets guard Devin Harris estimated that 75 percent of NBA players own firearms. Though some have quibbled with the precise number, no one has challenged Harris's claim that gun-ownership is a league-wide norm. And so Arenas's critics have accused him of violating a much more subtle taboo: no guns in the locker room. It's not just the Stephen Jacksons of the world who've invoked this standard of decency. Longtime NBA forward Karl Malone--a sometime clean-liver--came out of retirement to proclaim that "Doing that in the locker room, with so much that can happen? It's one of those things you just don't do." Many of the media's crustiest sports columnists have embraced the standard, too. "Even if Arenas never pulled a trigger here, as Stephen Jackson once did with the Pacers, this incident is the worst, by far," wrote the Daily News's Mitch Lawrence. "Because it happened in an NBA arena."

Never mind that the NBA locker room is hardly the sanctuary Malone and Lawrence make it out to be. (A Bulls assistant coach once told columnist Peter Vescey of walking into the locker room during the team's early '90s heyday to find multiple red dots on his chest. I'd bet there were dozens of guns in NBA locker rooms the day of the Arenas incident.) Even if we grant that guns are rarer in the locker room than, say, player's glove compartments, the moral difference between Jackson's and Arenas's (alleged) crimes massively favor the latter. Jackson fired a loaded gun in a public place. Arenas appears to have displayed four unloaded guns in a private place. Likewise, Malone goes to great lengths to denounce Arenas for his locker-room depravity, before conceding he got his first gun at age ... eight. What's more depraved: Toting an unloaded gun to a locker room, or giving a gun to an eight-year-old?