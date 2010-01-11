Marty, dissenting from my praise for Peter Beinart's column on the degraded capability of al Qaeda, writes, "There is an instinct among many liberals and lefties to deny that the U.S. faces real peril from Al Qaeda."

Obviously the debate here hinges upon how we define "peril." I'd define "peril" to mean a threat that could destroy or seriously alter the character of our country. By that definition, I don't believe that al Qaeda poses any peril to the United States right now (an important caveat I'll flesh out below). Currently, al Qaeda's threat is limited to sending out one poorly-trained airline bomber every few years. This doesn't come close to the threat that, say, Palestinian suicide bombers posed to Israel in 2001-2002, when ordinary people feared for their lives every time they stepped on a bus or went to a restaurant.

You can't measure a terrorist threat solely by the number of lives it claims. Terrorist murders are not like highway fatalities -- they terrorize people. (Which is why the attack on the CIA in Afghanistan noted by Marty, while far more strategically consequential than an airplane attack, created a tiny proportion of the media hysteria.)