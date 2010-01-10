Today is a momentous day in the history of The New Republic, and in the American literary world. We are proud to announce the appearance of The Book: An Online Review.

The literary pages of The New Republic have long been known as a home to high criticism and impassioned debate. It is our goal to extend these values to this new site, with new content--that is, new reviews, new criticism, and new arguments about fiction, history, art, politics, poetry, music, and all the other fields that matter to our culture--appearing almost daily.

In our first “issue” of The Book, you will find:

Leon Wieseltier on Philip Roth

David Thomson on Hollywood in the ’50s

David A. Bell on Joan of Arc

Eric Posner on Anthony Kennedy

Rosanna Warren on Louise Gluck