In early November we noted some atypically lousy reporting from the Washington Post concerning recovery programming. Unfortunately, it looks like the incredibly shrinking Washington Times also decided to get into the unbalanced reporting on ARRA game.

Rather than unfairly characterizing programs, this time the reporting focused on… well, reporting itself. Using data from the Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity, the Times noted that $375 million in recovery dollars was delivered to nonexistent zip codes.

Now, I’m not going to get into the business of defending reporting failures—which these clearly are. But the Times already does a good enough job of explaining how these can be viewed as unintentional clerical errors (courtesy of Ed Pound, the ARRA Transparency Board Communications Director).

Instead I want to focus on the flip side: how these inaccurate zip codes actually show how much we’re getting right. Based on the most recent detailed, ZIP-level data available via Recovery.gov, recipients reported project data for over $158.7 billion in projects. That means the $375 million in faulty ZIP data accounts for just 0.2% of total reporting.