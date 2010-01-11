If you haven't yet seen TNR's new online literary site, The Book, you should absolutely check it out. It's an extraordinary new resource of online literary criticism, done in a first-rate way. The backdrop for understanding this site is that the New Republic is a magazine of politics and culture, but to date only the political side has really adapted itself to the internet. The Book represents a real foray into adapting the justly-esteemed literary section to the online medium. The result is unique and compelling.

I especially enjoyed this video of Lionel Trilling and Vladimir Nabokov discussing "Lolita":