Films Worth Seeing

Before Tomorrow. Imperfect film-making but a warm and interesting experience. Life among the Intuits in their Arctic homeland as it was before the white man came. Ice and snow and harpooning and primary eating never seemed so congenial. (12/30/09)

The Messenger. This truly memorable war film takes place entirely in the U.S. We follow two veteran soldiers who are in the bereavement notification service. The drama is less in the notification scenes than in the slow but sinuous way that the work affects these two. Excellent performances, lithe dialogue, knowing direction. (12/30/09)

Police, Adjective. From Romania, a strange and subtle film about a young small-town detective. He is so committed to intensive work on a minor case that his story becomes a commentary on the way that time itself becomes colored by the job one is in. Intelligently directed. (In our upcoming 2/4/2010 issue.)