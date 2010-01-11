One of the biggest issues to resolve as the House and Senate reconcile their health care reform bills is one that rarely makes headlines: The type of insurance exchange.

Exchanges, as you may know, are the regulated marketplaces through which people without access to good employer insurance would have access to affordable, comprehensive coverage--regardless of income or pre-existing conditions. Exchanges are part of both the House and Senate proposals, but there's a crucial difference between each chamber's vision. Under the House bill, the federal government would set up a national exchange.In the Senate verison, individual states would set up their own exchanges.

Although expert opinion on this issue is not quite unanimous, the overwhelming majority of people I've consulted favor the House version. And I think they make a persuasive case.

Among the more compelling reasons to support a national exchange is a fear that individual states won't manage their exchanges aggressively enough--either because the people put in charge lack the expertise or the political officials overseeing them are in the pockets of the health care industry. (Believe it or not, industry lobbyists frequently have even more sway at the state level.) In addition, exchanges will likely be responsible for administering subsidies to people who need help buying insurance. But the subsidies will be coming from the federal government, which means states won't have as much incentive to manage the use of those subsidies wisely.